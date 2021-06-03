Kemp, world's most deployed Load Balancer Wins TrustRadius Top Rated Award!

With a TrustRadius score of 9.8 out of 10 based verified customer reviews, Kemp is recognized by the TrustRadius community as the best solution in the load balancing category. Customers especially appreciate the simplicity and ease of use, licensing flexibility, unmatched value and cost savings as well as world-class technical support.

"At Kemp, we strive to deliver the best solution and services to our customers and we are thrilled to win TrustRadius' Top Rated award in this category. It's always an honor to be recognized for our efforts. At Kemp, we combine innovative technology with world class customer support and we will continue to add greater value with additional features and new products to help enhance our customers' application experience," said Deirdre Sarsfield, VP Marketing.

TrustRadius offers dozens of stellar verified reviews that contributed to our winning. You can check out all of them here.

Here are a few:

Use Cases and Deployment Scope

It took less than 30 minutes to implement with ZERO issues! The ease of installation, the ease of configuration and the user friendly interface are EXCELLENT! Kemp's support has always been customer driven for success and picks up the phone within minutes.

Pros

Application load balancing inbound for email.

Geographical load balancing.

Provides an EASY to use interface!

Cons

Honestly, we LOVE these products. I have nothing to the contrary to say - maybe if they were FREE, but that's it!

Use Cases and Deployment Scope

Kemp LoadMaster enables us to disengage a server from the available server pool so that we can do maintenance on individual servers while maintaining services to our users. Not having to schedule a maintenance window has really helped our flexibility with patching during the recent zero-day Exchange vulnerabilities this year.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About Kemp

Kemp powers the secure, always-on application experience (AX) that enterprises and service providers demand. Kemp's load balancing, network performance monitoring, and network detection and response solutions deliver maximum value through simplified deployments, flexible licensing, and top-rated technical support. Kemp is the world's most-popular application experience solution with more than 100,000 deployments in 138 countries. Take control of your AX at kemp.ax.

