Kemps® is Rallying Its Communities to Win Milk Money for Local High School Athletic Departments

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-farmer owned Kemps today announced the launch of its first-ever FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion that will award up to $10,000 to high school athletic departments in Minneapolis, Minn., Milwaukee, Wis. and Des Moines, Iowa.

With the pandemic further tightening school athletic budgets across the country, FUEL THEIR DRIVE will give Kemps shoppers a chance to help local high schools win a portion of $1MM that will be awarded to high school athletic programs nationwide while also supporting their hometown athletes.

Kemps will award 22 grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to high schools in the communities it serves, including Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Des Moines. Dollars can be used to update a sports field, revamp the school gym, purchase much-needed athletic equipment, or whatever the athletic department's greatest need is. The best part? All shoppers have to do is buy Kemps milk, available locally at Roundy's, Cub, Walmart, Target and other retailers near you. Community members and high schoolers can also engage in local-market social media challenges for a chance to win additional dollars.

"Community is at the core of who we are and supporting those communities is deep-rooted in our bones," said Rachel Kyllo, spokesperson for Kemps. "Our commitment to communities goes beyond producing wholesome dairy products for families to enjoy. At Kemps, we believe it is our responsibility to lend a helping hand where we can. We hope this promotion will help fuel success for our area high schools and local athletes."

FUEL THEIR DRIVE is grounded in the idea that milk can power school athletes like no other beverage – with high quality protein for strong muscles, fluids to rehydrate; and the nutrients athletes need such as calcium, Vitamin D and phosphorus.

Winning the Milk Money is Easy!

Kemps shoppers can win up to $10,000 for their schools starting August 30 through October 15. It's easy to participate.

Buy Kemps milk

Snap a photo of your receipt

Upload at https://fueltheirdrive.com/kemps

Vote for your high school

Schools with the most votes will win $10K and some winners will be chosen at random for $2K so shoppers are encouraged to purchase and upload often. Visit the store locator at https://fueltheirdrive.com/kemps to find specific local retailers that sell Kemps milk.

Community members and high schoolers have an additional chance to win $1,000 for their school by:

SHOWING and SHARING their school pride on social media by participating in a school spirit challenge. Post pics or videos on Instagram however you show school spirit, such as toasting an athletic team with a glass of milk, wearing a school uniform or jersey, painting school colors on your face or more. Tag @kempscows with hashtag #FuelTheirDriveSweepstakes to enter.

Learn more about the FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion at https://fueltheirdrive.com/kemps and find full rules HERE.

About Kemps®

Since 1914, Kemps has been delighting families throughout the upper Midwest with wholesome and delicious dairy products. Beginning as a small creamery in Southeastern Minnesota, Kemps has extended its roots to include the manufacturing and marketing of fresh milk, premium ice cream and frozen yogurt, frozen novelties, sour cream and cottage cheese through retail supermarkets and food service channels. Headquartered today in St. Paul, Minnesota, Kemps operates six manufacturing facilities in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota and has over 1,200 employees. Kemps is a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America, a national dairy cooperative owned by more than 12,500 dairy farmers. 100% of profits go to dairy farmers and their families. For more information, visit www.kemps.com.

