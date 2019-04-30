Ken Green Joins Bishop Fox as Vice President of Product Management

Green has nearly three decades of experience in network, application, and information security product development and cybersecurity operations, including 13 years at the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), where he served in multiple development, analytic, and operational roles. Prior to joining Bishop Fox, Green was Vice President of Product Development at Ionic Security, where he delivered a key management and analytics platform focused on data protection at enterprise scale. Before that, he served as a Senior Technical Executive at NSA in its Threat Operations Center, after he was recruited back to the agency where he started his security career. During this time, he was the mission product manager for a cyber situational awareness tool focused on high-value cyber threats against national interests. Green started his commercial product career at Trustwave where he held product leadership positions over 10 years, most recently as Senior Vice President of Product Management, responsible for a large suite of infosec compliance management, vulnerability management, email security, and perimeter security products.

"We are very excited to have Ken join our growing team. He is an expert in creating security products and holds multiple patents for data encryption technologies and content monitoring security technology," said Vincent Liu, co-founder and CEO of Bishop Fox. "He will be instrumental in helping our offensive security team deliver solutions to customers that empower them to make better and faster decisions about their security posture."

Bishop Fox is revolutionizing the way companies approach their offensive security with the introduction of its new managed security services. In modern, dynamic IT environments where continuous delivery and ephemeral systems have become standard, attack surfaces are continually changing. Bishop Fox's unique approach to MSS enables new technology assets and security issues to be continuously identified and assessed, resulting in immediate visibility into changing attack surface exposures, vulnerabilities, and risks.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

