Ken Jeong, Dr. Annette Stanton and Bedford Breast Center to be honored at 5th Annual Gilda Gala, presented by CSCLA - Alonzo Bodden Emcees

Honorees are Ken Jeong ( Crazy Rich Asians, The Hangover ); Dr. Annette Stanton, UCLA Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychology, and Bedford Breast Center of Beverly Hills . Comedian Alonzo Bodden will emcee. Separately ticketed, the After-Hours Comedy Show continues the celebration with featured comics Zoe Rogers , Tamer Kattan, Chris Bryant, Jenny Yang and others.

An actor, producer, writer and comedian, Ken Jeong's Netflix special, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho includes his wife's courageous battle with breast cancer and recovery. Dr. Annette Stanton is Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychology at UCLA, with appointments in the Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, Cousins Center for Psychoneuroimmunology, and Center for Cancer Prevention and Control Research. Founded in 2015, by plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Lisa Cassileth, former Chief of Plastic Surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, led by Dr. Leslie Memsic, Dr. Heather Richardson and Dr. Kelly Killeen, the team at Bedford Breast Center manages all breast care needs for patients from around the world.

For sponsorship, tickets and digital tributes, contact ngolding@cancersupportla.org or 323.632.4096, or visit www.bit.ly/19gildagala.

About the Cancer Support Community Los Angeles

CSCLA's mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community. Cancer Support Community Los Angeles offers 100% free of charge invaluable emotional and psychological support and healthy life-style services, including education, child and family programs and social activities. Cancer Support Community was founded in 1982 in Santa Monica, California by Dr. Harold and Harriet Benjamin as The Wellness Community. For more information, visit https://www.cancersupportla.org/

