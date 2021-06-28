Ken Kirk and Steve Tully Re-elected to the CopperPoint Board of Directors

PHOENIX, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that Mr. Ken Kirk and Mr. Steve Tully have been re-elected to the Board of Directors of CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company. Mr. Kirk was also re-elected by the Board to remain Chairman of the Board while Mr. Tully continues to serve as Vice-Chair of the Board and Chair of the Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee.

The results of this election were announced at the board meeting held on June 22, 2021. Mr. Kirk and Mr. Tully will each serve three-year terms. Survey & Ballot Systems, an independent election administrator, conducted the voting process.

"Our Board of Directors contribute significantly to our corporate vision and success," said Marc Schmittlein, President and Chief Executive Officer, CopperPoint Insurance Companies. "We thank Ken and Steve, along with our entire Board, for their leadership, guidance and support as we continue to expand and grow our western-based super regional commercial insurance company."

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $4.97 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

