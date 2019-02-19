Ken McElroy Launches Educational Learning Management System to Share His Entrepreneurial Expertise & Real-Estate Investing Mentorship

PHOENIX, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken McElroy is the epitome of the word entrepreneur.



For over two decades, Ken McElroy has experienced massive success in the real estate world-from investment analysis and property management to acquisitions and property development. With over $750 million investment dollars in real estate, Ken offers a unique perspective on how to get the biggest return on investments.



Ken is the author of the best-selling books The ABC's of Real Estate Investing, The Advanced Guide to Real Estate Investing, The ABC's of Property Management, and most recently his book on entrepreneurship: The Sleeping Giant, where he shares his real-life examples and ideology of how to be successful in both business and in life. As the Real Estate Advisor to Robert Kiyosaki of The Rich Dad Company, Ken is also a chapter contributor in the newly released Rich Dad book, More Important Than Money: An Entrepreneur's Team.



A champion and advocate for entrepreneurs and real estate investors, Ken has spoken worldwide at top industry events. With media appearances on television and radio, Ken also hosts Entrepreneur Magazine's Real Estate Radio program, where he helps listeners navigate the financial and legal arenas of real estate.



Today in addition to his role at MC Companies, Ken shares his knowledge and expertise in a series of educational videos on his website www.KenMcElroy.com. "I know there are many people in this space educating others about how to become financially free. I want to ensure I never give anyone advice that is out of their depth or comfort zone. There are people that only want to get rich doing this and I have no need to do that. I only wish to enlighten people about how to protect themselves and make smart decisions," says Ken.



Never taking life for granted, Ken is active in the community. He has served on advisory boards for Child Help and AZ Food Banks where he conducted the largest food drive in the state of Arizona. Ken was the Walk Chair for Autism Speaks Arizona for both 2015 and 2016. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC). Ken and his family reside in Scottsdale, Arizona. In the MC Family he is a strong advocate for The Sharing the Good Life Foundation allowing all MC employees the opportunity to join him in the pursuit of giving back to the community.



You can find Ken McElroy on Facebook where he hosts FB lives weekly, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.



About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

