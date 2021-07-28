Ken Moyle Wins ESRA Cornerstone Award for His Leadership in the Advancement of Electronic Signatures and Records

RALEIGH, N.C., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Moyle, Managing Director at K6 Partners, was awarded the Electronic Signature & Records Association (ESRA) Cornerstone Award during their 2021 ESIGN Day webinar. This award is given to individuals who have made a fundamental impact on creating and expanding the use of electronic signatures and records through their commitment and personal efforts.

Moyle previously served as Chief Counsel and Vice President of legal and corporate affairs at DocuSign. He is a leading authority on the practical, legal, and policy issues that accompany digital transformation and is a well-known subject matter expert, speaker, and author. He served as the chair of ESRA's Public Policy Committee from 2017 to June 2021 and lead grassroots efforts to create ESIGN Day along with DocuSign and ESRA.

Those who have worked with Moyle describe him as a person who is always willing to provide input and help. According to Stephen Bisbee, President and Founder of eOriginal, "Ken has been a leader in digital transformation enablement for over 15 years, including all legal, business, and technology aspects, and has been the Chairman of the ESRA Public Policy Committee since its inception."

Individuals who haven't had the honor of working directly with Moyle have still been affected by his leadership and influence. According to Kevin Quaile, SVP Enterprise Capabilities at Wells Fargo, "Ken's contribution in leading the ESRA Public Policy Committee exemplify the values in mind when ESRA created the Cornerstone Award. His leadership and influence has shaped the industry and regulatory environment as it has continuously evolved."

Additionally, ESRA has greatly benefited from Moyle's hard work. According to, Margo Tank, Partner at DLA Piper, "Ken's efforts in setting ERSA's Public Policy Committee agenda has contributed to ERSA's position as the premier trade association for electronic signatures and records. While at DocuSign, his leadership in ESRA led to the successful effort to establish June 30 as National ESIGN Day, which will be a lasting legacy."

Moyle's contributions to ESRA have benefited the association and the industry as a whole. ESRA is grateful for Moyle's hard work and dedication to create a trusted digital economy for all.

To view Moyle receiving the Cornerstone Award, and the entire ESRA ESIGN Day webinar, please visit https://electronicsignatureandrecords.wildapricot.org/event-4412857.

About ESRA

The Electronic Signature and Records Association (ESRA) is the premier organization that educates and advocates for the use and acceptance of digital transactions. ESRA advances and accelerates the adoption of digital transactions and related technologies across all verticals, and provides thought leadership, legislative advocacy, education and events to inspire a trusted digital economy for all. For more information, visit our website at www.esignrecords.org.

