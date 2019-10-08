Ken Rakusin and Gordon Brush Honored at the 2019 MADE IN AMERICA CONVENTION

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Rakusin, President & CEO of Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc. was the recipient of the PATRIOT AWARD at the 2019 MADE IN AMERICA CONVENTION, that was held at the Indianapolis, Indiana convention center on October 3-6. "This award was presented to Ken for his Proud To Be An American attitude and his unwavering commitment to manufacturing in the United States, in-spite of the infiltration of low cost, inferior Chinese goods," said Don Buckner, founder, MadeInAmerica.com.

In addition, Buckner presented Gordon Brush with the ARMED FORCES AWARD and commented, "On behalf of Made in America.com we commend you for your patriotism and extraordinary efforts in developing the 'Chamber' brush, for the Abrams tank, that saved the United States Army, $1.5 Billion."

"I am overwhelmed, honored, and deeply humbled to receive these two prestigious awards. My goal was to make a difference for our employees, our customers, and our country. I guess we achieved that," said Rakusin.

"I want to thank Don and his team for recognizing our accomplishments. Gordon Brush is Proud To Be An American Manufacturer and a GOLD sponsor of the 2019 MADE IN AMERICA convention," added Rakusin.

About Made in America.com

Made in America.com is a non-partisan, private company whose mission is to raise awareness for the economic, environmental and community impact of American-made manufacturers and brands.

Over 300 companies showcased their American manufacturing capabilities and American made products at the inaugural Made in America convention. Speakers included: Michael Lindell from My Pillow; former NASCAR driver, Darrell Waltrip; Indianapolis Mayor, Joe Hogsett; and Congressman, Daniel Webster.

About Gordon Brush®

Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc., has a rich history as an American brush manufacturer. Founded in 1951, Gordon Brush® includes two brands whose origin dates to 1855 and 1897. The Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and a leading manufacturer of specialty, custom and standard brushes for a multitude of industries.

Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc. was the 2018 recipient of the Made: In America Award. The award was presented in a ceremony in the Rayburn Office building rotunda, in Washington, D.C., in July 2018. Congresswoman Grace Napolitano (CA-32), also presented the Company's President and CEO, Ken Rakusin, with a special Congressional Recognition Award for his commitment to American manufacturing. Mr. Rakusin was also honored as an American Made Hero.

Learn more at: https://www.gordonbrush.com/about-gordonbrush.php

*VIDEO https://youtu.be/-uqZejEjdvk

*PHOTO Link for Media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/19-1008s2p-gbrush-award-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: (L-R) Brad Winnings, COO Made in America, Kenneth Rakusin, President and CEO Gordon Brush receiving the Made In America 2019 American Patriot Award, Don Buckner, CEO and Founder Made In America.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gordonbrush.com

