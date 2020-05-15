Ken Wilson Retires from Caliber Software

FRONTSTEPS CEO, Jamie Clymer noted, "From the very beginning of our acquisition of Caliber Software, Ken Wilson has been a pleasure to work with. Ken has done an amazing job of sharing his knowledge of Caliber as well as the industry with everyone at FRONTSTEPS." Clymer continued to say, "Ken is a phenomenal leader and an asset to the Caliber brand. He will be greatly missed."

"It's been an incredible journey these past 20 years, the best part of which is the relationships I've formed with customers, employees, integration partners, banking partners, and other industry leaders," said Wilson. "It's time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life, and I feel that I'm leaving Caliber in great hands."

About FRONTSTEPS

FRONTSTEPS' mission is to design and deliver technologies that simplify how people build, connect, operate, and secure modern communities. With Caliber Software, FRONTSTEPS serves over 35,000 residential communities with its industry-leading community management and security software which offers accounting, maintenance and inspections, in-app payments, resident self-service, visitor management, communication tools, and more.

