Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Dropping Merch Capsule on Giving Tuesday. Purchases Will Help Support 818's Sustainability Efforts and Partnership with Nonprofit S.A.C.R.E.D.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 818 Tequila , the award-winning tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner, launched a limited-edition merch collection for Giving Tuesday today. Instead of a traditional merch drop, 818 Tequila is continuing their mission of giving back to the planet with purchases helping to support 818's sustainability efforts and ongoing partnership with S.A.C.R.E.D. , a U.S.-based nonprofit that supports rural Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made.

818 Tequila's Giving Tuesday merch collection includes t-shirts and hats along with seasonal items like a crew neck sweatsuit. 818 Tequila's crewneck sweatshirts, sweatpants, and T-shirts are made from Organic Cotton. This cotton is produced using 90% less water than non-organic cotton, and the manufacturing produces fewer greenhouse gases, helping to minimize environmental impact. For this merch drop, 818 Tequila sourced a material that would reflect their commitment to both the Earth and the 818 community. Items will be available on Tuesday, November 30th on shop.drink818.com until sold out.

Founded by Lou Bank, S.A.C.R.E.D. (Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education and Development) hosts educational tastings and fundraises to underwrite programs that help replant agave, build libraries, ensure water security and repair damage done by earthquakes. S.A.C.R.E.D. is a critical partner in the 818 Bricks Program which uses raw, post-production agave fibers, water waste and adobe soil to create bricks that can be used for building local infrastructure like houses and schools as well as identifies infrastructure projects for donation.

About 818 Tequila

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand committed to uplifting the women and men who make it. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won 16 blind tasting awards across six major industry competitions, including Best Reposado Tequila from the World Tequila Awards; Platinum Award from the SIP Awards; Chairman's Trophy from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge; Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards; Top 100 Spirits from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge; Double Gold from the SIP Awards; Gold Medal from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards; and an Innovation Award from the SIP Awards. Sustainably produced from one hundred percent Weber Blue agaves, 818 Tequila features three variations – a Blanco, Reposado and Anejo. For more information follow @drink818 on Instagram or visit www.drink818.com .

About S.A.C.R.E.D.

S.A.C.R.E.D. is a U.S.A.-based, 501c3 not-for-profit that improves quality of life in the rural Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made. Since their founding in 2017, they've gifted more than 35,000 agave seedlings to families in Oaxaca who are struggling to access the plants they need because of the explosion in global interest in mezcal. To learn more about this and their other programs, visit sacred.mx

