Kendall Pretzer Appointed CEO of Grace Hill

The appointment comes after Grace Hill's acquisition by Aurora Capital Partners earlier in May. As CEO, Pretzer will be responsible for partnering with Aurora and leading the team to extend and amplify Grace Hill's market leadership position. She will drive further product, market and geographic expansion through continued investment in the product suite, the team and strategic acquisitions.

"Kendall is a highly experienced real estate professional with a sterling reputation within the industry and within the Grace Hill team," said Rob Fraser, Partner at Aurora Capital. "She is a highly accomplished leader and entrepreneur. We are excited to work closely with her as we embark on new ways to innovate and grow the Grace Hill training and performance platform."

Prior to her new role, Pretzer served as Chief Operating Officer for Grace Hill where she oversaw account management, customer success and associate success. Kendall has cultivated relationships with all stakeholders, earning the trust of Grace Hill clients and team members. Her responsibilities with Grace Hill have grown throughout her tenure, positioning her for success as CEO.

"It is truly humbling to step into the role of CEO for Grace Hill and to lead this amazing team," Pretzer said. "What we have built together is already phenomenal. I can't even begin to imagine the impact we will have with the support of Aurora to further invest in our software platform. The sky's the limit for Grace Hill and I am honored to be leading our next chapter in growth and innovation."

Current CEO Dru Armstrong will be transitioning into an advisory role. "Kendall has earned the respect and support of our team, our clients and our board," said Armstrong. "I know under her leadership Grace Hill will continue to grow and prosper."

Pretzer joined Grace Hill in October 2018 after the company acquired The Strategic Solution, a software-based policy platform which she founded. In her 30-plus years in real estate, Kendall has served in various roles with Trammell Crow Residential, Gables Residential, R&B Commercial Management, and Security Capital/Archstone. She has served in many capacities, including vice president of training and marketing, senior regional manager, financial analyst, project manager and assistant director of business development. She holds a BBA in Finance from Texas Tech University and is a 2015 NAA Lyceum graduate.

Grace Hill's software-driven property performance loop establishes the policies, training, assessment, and survey components of the talent and customer experience management process. The framework of the solution ensures that the fundamental aspects of the process are always working together seamlessly and building upon one another. The integrated, scalable solution enables customers to configure the process to develop, retain and grow their talent and property performance.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 1,700 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Grace Hill

Related Links

https://gracehill.com/

