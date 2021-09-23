Kendra Scott & Daryl Hall Support Herizon Music's Virtual FUNdraiser

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herizon Music Foundation takes its September FUNdraiser to a new level by collaborating with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Daryl Hall and fashion icon Kendra Scott for two virtual events that benefit women in music. Herizon's September FUNdraiser events include:

Herizon Music Foundation kicks off its fundraising event today with a virtual concert/jewelry show featuring Kendra Scott (top right) jewelry and musician Jenny Van West (bottom right) along with a Daryl Hall (left) & John Oates VIP ticket package for auction on Charitybuzz.com.

Virtual Auction: Premium Tickets & Merchandise for Hall & Oates Tour

Sept. 23th, 2021

The virtual auction bidding runs through Sept. 30th on Charitybuzz.com. The lot includes 2 Premium tickets with Commemorative VIP laminate, a limited Silkscreen poster, a VIP tour gift item and photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop to commemorate your night. Plus, bonus merchandise listed on Charitybuzz. Package Value: $1000.

Virtual Concert & Jewelry Show with Kendra Scott Gives Back

Sept. 23rd at 8pm ET / 7pm CT

Folk-rock artist Jenny Van West performs while guests view Kendra Scott's hottest fall jewelry collections, with a chance to win prizes. Visit https://singandblingevent.splashthat.com for event access and promo code.

"The pandemic is a major setback for women in music. Many remain at home as caregivers, seeking ways to generate income while local live music scenes struggle to survive," said Herizon Music Foundation president, Thea Wood. Meanwhile, virtual business events are expected to increase by $270 billion worldwide between now and 2025, according to ResearchandMarkets.com.

"With that in mind, Herizon Music is launching Random Acts of Music, a service that connects independent female artists with virtual event hosts for paid gigs," explains Wood. "Our September FUNdraiser supports programs including Random Acts Of Music, so we look forward to raising critically needed monies to benefit women in the music industry."

"Daryl is pleased to support Herizon Music and its mission to help women succeed in the music industry," said Jonathan Wolfson, President of Wolfson Entertainment, Inc., and Executive Producer of Live From Daryl's House which airs on MTV Live. "We wish the Herizon Music Foundation best of luck in its upcoming virtual auction, and hope Daryl's gift pack raises a substantial amount of money to help women succeed in the music profession."

"Music and fashion go hand in hand, so when Thea asked if we wanted to host a virtual jewelry show, we knew it would be a winning idea. This is our third event, and it gets better each time," says Wendy Primeaux, events and philanthropy manager at Kendra Scott's North Austin location.

"Virtual auctions and musical events are proving to be an engaging way to connect fans, influencers, and businesses with the causes they love," says Bob Schiers, founder of RAS Associates Public Relations. "Curating the auction was a blast for my team, and we look forward to our next collaboration."

Herizon Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Austin, TX, that provides education, experience and role-modeling programs so women can experience merit-based success in a music career. Read the 2020 Annual Report for details.

RAS Associates is a full-service public relations, marketing and crisis communication firm based outside Philadelphia. The firm is widely recognized in the public relations profession having earned five Silver Anvil Awards from the Public Relations Society of America and numerous awards from the International Association of Business Communicators, as well as the Edward L. Bernays Mark of Excellence Award.

