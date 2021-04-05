Kendra Scott Commits $100,000 to Moms Across the Country in Honor of Mother's Day

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kendra Scott announced a new initiative — the 'Kendra Scott Mother's Day Personal Time Off Fund' — which will provide $2,000 each to 50 moms across the country.

Over the past year, mom has taken on more roles than ever - teacher, tech support, counselor, and chef, amongst so many others. The 'Kendra Scott Mother's Day PTO Fund' hopes to give moms some much-deserved time off, bringing attention to the unpaid labor that all mothers do, which so often goes overlooked. In fact, it's reported that (whether work-from-home or stay-at-home) moms contribute nearly $11 trillion of unpaid labor annually .

"I'm a mom to three boys, as young as seven and as old as 19. I'm also a founder, designer, and philanthropist - but being a mom has always come first," says Kendra Scott, brand founder and entrepreneur. "Over the past year, the world has seen what I've always known to be true: Moms are superheroes, the ones that have held it all together, even through the most challenging times. And they deserve an acknowledgment of that this Mother's Day."

Family and philanthropy are at the core of the Kendra Scott brand. As a mom herself, Kendra knows that motherhood is a full-time job in which PTO is a benefit you are rarely, if ever, awarded. In the lead-up to Mental Health Awareness Month and Mother's Day, Kendra Scott hopes this new 'PTO Fund' will help to cover childcare (or any other need) so that mothers will feel enabled to take personal time off and focus on their mental health.

Mothers who want to celebrate themselves can post a picture or video of their "real life mom moments" tagging @kendrascott and #WearItLikeaMom on Instagram through April 22, 2021 for the chance to receive a $2,000 payment from the 'Kendra Scott Mother's Day PTO Fund'. Recipients will be announced the week of May 3, 2021. For more information on the campaign, and full details on how to apply, please visit this link .

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its founder and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $40 million to local, national and international causes.

For Press Inquiries, please contact:

Small Girls PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Kendra Scott