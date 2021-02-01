Kendra Scott Names Tom Nolan Chief Executive Officer

Kendra Scott founded the company in 2002 and has been the sole CEO, transforming the company into a multichannel experiential retailer that is known for its quality materials, affordable price points, and giving back to the people and causes that her and her customers care about most.

"Over the last seven years, Tom has been an incredible thought partner to me and a wonderful steward of the brand," says Scott, founder and executive chairwoman. "During this extraordinary time of retail transformation, there has been no better person to partner with me on building the brand and the business. Tom is an experienced executive with a relentless focus on the customer, operational rigor, and strong expertise in digital transformation. With Tom at my side as CEO, I can continue to focus on what I have always seen as the core of the brand – great design, strong philanthropic impact and a continued commitment to our customer."



Nolan has more than 20 years of senior management experience in brand building, retail innovation and results-driven strategic planning. Prior to joining Kendra Scott, Nolan held senior roles at Ralph Lauren, Conde Nast and as the Founder and CEO of Prospect Brands.



He first joined the Kendra Scott board in 2014 and in 2016 joined the company as chief revenue and marketing officer. In 2019 he was elevated to president and worked on several major initiatives including accelerating omni-channel, expanding the brand's retail footprint across the country and increasing the company's wholesale presence.



In addition, Nolan worked alongside Scott on the company's South Congress Austin flagship launch, a minority investment from Berkshire Partners that valued the company at $1 billion, and the launch of the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at the University of Texas at Austin, where Scott is currently a Professor of Practice.



"Kendra's vision, sense of purpose, and design ability are second to none and I am both humbled and grateful for the trust she has in me to assume this role. The retail industry is constantly evolving, and I'm thrilled to continue to work alongside Kendra in this new role to not only provide sustainable value, but also with a shared responsibility to serve our customers and continue to positively impact people's lives every day through our philanthropy efforts," says Tom Nolan, chief executive officer Kendra Scott.



"We've come off of a remarkable year and together, along with the Kendra Scott team, we will continue to build our Family, Fashion and Philanthropy pillars, which are core to our culture, and drive the growth of this extraordinary brand."

