Kendra Scott Unveils Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at The University of Texas at Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendra Scott and The University of Texas at Austin have established a new female leadership program at the university, which will open to all students in Spring 2020. Named the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership (WEL) Institute, the program is uniquely built to address the challenges women often face in business.

Kendra Scott and UT Austin celebrated the unveiling of the WEL Institute with a launch event on September 24 at UT Austin's Bass Concert Hall, which included special appearances from actress Freida Pinto, television personality Rachel Lindsay, and country music singer Cam.

The WEL Institute, which will open in Spring 2020, will serve as a community of diversity, inclusion, and entrepreneurship, empowering women to advocate for themselves and find the white space to make their impact. The Institute will be a central hub for programming such as:

A women's leadership workshop series with industry leaders, presented by Blackstone LaunchPad at UT Austin and COFA's School of Design and Integrated Technologies, that will allow students to learn from and network with entrepreneurs and leaders across various industries

and COFA's School of Design and Integrated Technologies, that will allow students to learn from and network with entrepreneurs and leaders across various industries UT Austin will host a women's leadership summit featuring a pitch competition and an array of entrepreneurs and speakers

will host a women's leadership summit featuring a pitch competition and an array of entrepreneurs and speakers UT's McCombs School of Business will offer a Kendra Scott Consumer Products Entrepreneurship Practicum

of Business will offer a Kendra Scott Consumer Products Entrepreneurship Practicum UT's College of Natural Sciences will offer an experiential accessories design and merchandising course

UT's College of Fine Arts will offer the Kendra Scott Studio Partnership, featuring a three-hour seminar course hosted at the Kendra Scott headquarters and centered around the Kendra Scott Design process

Internship program

Leadership training and mentoring

Speaker series featuring industry leaders

Campus wide venture funding opportunities

"Together with The University of Texas, we are creating a program focused on redefining leadership and entrepreneurship through a gender-enlightened lens," said CEO and Founder Kendra Scott. "With this institute, we want to create a pipeline of courageous, creative female leaders who will shatter stereotypes of what an entrepreneur should look like, and will challenge the rulebooks that have governed the business world for generations."

As the founder of a billion-dollar company, Kendra has a strong perspective on what it means to be a leader. UT's Kendra Scott WEL Institute seeks to establish a community of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment. By increasing engagement and support for female entrepreneurs on campus, the WEL Institute aims to boost the number of women-owned and women-led businesses.

"With the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute, we are creating a center where aspiring women leaders can gain knowledge, motivation and experience for their careers and lives after graduation," said UT Austin President Gregory L. Fenves. "It is an honor to partner with Kendra Scott — one of the most creative and dynamic entrepreneurs in the country — to empower and inspire the next generation of women CEOs, founders and innovators, right here on the Forty Acres."

For more information about the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute, visit https://ksinstitute.utexas.edu/.

For images from the kick-off event, please click HERE.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $30 million to local, national and international causes.

About the University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Austin, founded in 1883, ranks among the 40 best universities in the world. It supports some 51,000 diverse students with top national programs across 18 colleges and schools and significant financial aid. In 2016, UT became the first major university in 50 years to build a new medical school when the Dell Medical School welcomed its first class. UT attracts more than $650 million annually for research. The university's holdings include more than 170 million objects including rare manuscripts and works of art. And Texas Longhorn student-athletes have won more than 50 national championships.

For Press Inquiries:

Small Girls PR

kendrascott@smallgirlspr.com

SOURCE Kendra Scott