Keneeshia N. Williams, MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ATLANTA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keneeshia N. Williams, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Trauma and Critical Care Surgeon for her outstanding career in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Keneeshia N. Williams

In addition to her duties as a Trauma and Critical Care Surgeon, Dr. Williams also serves as the Chief Quality Officer in the Department of Surgery and the Surgeon Champion for the American College of Surgeons' National Surgical Quality Improvement Program at Grady Memorial Hospital. She has been practicing medicine for over 11 years.

After completing her Bachelor's Degree in Biology and Chemistry at Augsburg College, Dr. Williams went on to earn her Medical Degree at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria. She completed her General Surgery residency at the University of Illinois at Mount Sinai Hospital. She then received specialized burn and trauma training, funded by the National Institute of Health, at the Burn and Shock Trauma Research Institute of Loyola University Medical Center. From there, Dr. Williams completed a Surgical Critical Care/Acute Care Surgery Fellowship at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson from 2015 to 2017. Today, Dr. Williams is board certified in Trauma Surgery and Surgical Critical Care Surgery through the American Board of Surgery.

In her day-to-day work as a specialized trauma surgeon, Dr. Williams provides urgently needed care to patients suffering from severe trauma, wounds, illness, or other potentially life-threatening medical conditions. As the Chief Quality Officer, Dr. Williams works diligently to enhance the quality of care and positive surgical outcomes for patients at Grady Memorial Hospital. As a teacher for the next generation, Dr. Williams serves an Assistant Professor of Surgery and Trauma/Surgical Critical Care. She provides her knowledge to residents, medical students, and Fellows in ICU/Critical Care.

She maintains active affiliations and memberships with the Eastern Association Society of Trauma, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the American Medical Association, the Association of Women Surgeons, the Society of Black Academic Surgeons, the Southeastern Surgical Congress, and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma. Dr. Williams is additionally a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Williams has been awarded and honored for her work in Medicine with the Urban Health Program Award for Academic Excellence at the University of Illinois College of Medicine (2006), the Merck Award for Excellence in Surgery at the University of Illinois College of Medicine (2009), and the Performance Excellence Award for Physician Communication at Emory University/Grady Memorial Hospital (2019).

As a child, Dr. Williams grew up in a community that often experienced gun violence. This tragic situation left her feeling helpless as a young girl but provided the spark of determination in her to gain the knowledge she needed to one day make a difference. In her spare time, Dr. Williams volunteers with outreach groups, including one whose mission is to reduce gun violence.

For more information, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFSxe82oE_A and https://www.gradyhealth.org/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who