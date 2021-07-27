Kenesto Releases Construction PDF Splitting, Linking and Collaboration App

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenesto announced the beta release of Kenesto PDF, a second-generation tool for fully automated splitting, linking, sharing, and markup of PDF documents used for construction. The cloud-based application splits and links multi-sheet pdf documents, including callouts, in minutes with no human intervention or instruction required. A 50-sheet document can be automatically processed in less than 10 minutes; a 500-sheet document takes approximately 30 minutes to split and link. Kenesto PDF includes View, Share, and Markup tools to allow stakeholders to review, annotate and automatically version pdf documents in a web environment. Beta licenses for Kenesto PDF are available now.

"We're delivering a fully-automated PDF splitting and linking solution to streamline owner, architect, general contractor, and subcontractor communication on the jobsite and in the office. Kenesto's unique single source of truth architecture allows all stakeholders access to the most up-to-date information, unlike consumer storage cloud products. Each week, our tools get smarter and we seek difficult cases to approach 100% automation" – Mike Payne, CEO

About Kenesto

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, Kenesto delivers a cloud-based data management solution for engineering, design, and construction. The company focuses its development to serve customers who need to manage fast-changing technical data across wide geographies with distributed teams.

Challenge us! To join Kenesto PDF's beta program, contact [email protected] or visit kenesto.com/kenesto-pdf-beta

