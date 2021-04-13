Kenmore Brand Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformco announced that the Kenmore brand has been named a 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence winner for the fourth year in a row. The highest honor among ENERGY STAR awards, the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award is presented by the EPA to recognize ENERGY STAR partners who demonstrate exemplary commitment and dedication to leadership in energy efficiency and the ENERGY STAR program for more than two consecutive years.

Kenmore brand has supported ENERGY STAR since 1992 and is being honored for the following accomplishments:

Mobile App - Released the Kenmore Smart 2.0 mobile app, including the ENERGY STAR Rebate Finder.

New Products – In total, the Kenmore brand offered 177 ENERGY STAR certified models in 2020, 63% of the total product assortment.

In-store training – Kenmore provided training on ENERGY STAR products to thousands of Home Appliance associates across its store locations in 2020, reaching more than 90 percent of current and new associates.

ENERGY STAR Promotional Program – The Kenmore brand provided ENERGY STAR certified products as store giveaways across the U.S. The brand also partnered with BobVila.com on a laundry giveaway.

External Channel Promotion – The Kenmore brand promotes ENERGY STAR across its digital platform, Kenmore.com, but has now expanded to external retail channels:

Amazon.com/kenmore



Howards.com/kenmore

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

For a complete list of 2020 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About the Kenmore Brand

The Kenmore Brand is an industry leader in delivering trusted performance in the home with smart and stylish appliance innovations that help consumers do things quicker, easier and better. Recognized as a top appliance brand for over 100 years, the Kenmore brand continues to give consumers more time, efficiency and improved results for better living, with industry-leading products across small and larger appliance categories. For more information, visit www.kenmore.com, https://www.kenmore.com/press-kit/ or www.facebook.com/kenmore.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

