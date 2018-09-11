Kenmore Elite Ovation® Stand Mixer Featured In First-Ever Pop-Up Shop & Digital Boutique Launched By Good Housekeeping, Amazon & Mall Of America

NEW YORK and HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Housekeeping magazine announced today the opening of a three-month pop-up retail store inside the iconic Mall of America called GH Lab. Every product in the store, including the Kenmore Elite Ovation Stand Mixer, has been tested in the GH Institute's state-of-the-art labs by top scientists, chemists, engineers and tech experts — presenting only the best, most innovative products across wellness, beauty, lifestyle, smart home, kitchen, toys and more. Open to the public from October 3 through December 30, GH Lab will offer consumers the opportunity to experience, test and purchase more than 40 curated products in one convenient location.

All merchandise in the GHI Lab store will be shoppable through Amazon SmileCodes. To purchase or learn more, customers will simply open the Amazon App, tap the camera icon and select the SmileCode Scanner, aim the camera on the visual pattern of the SmileCode and center it in the frame. The product detail page associated with that SmileCode will appear on the screen and the customer can then add it to their Amazon cart and check out as they normally would.

In addition to the concept store at Mall of America, Good Housekeeping is also launching an online boutique on Amazon, live today at amazon.com/shop/ghtested, where consumers can shop GH-tested products and have them delivered directly to their door, just like they would shop for any other product on Amazon. New products will be introduced into the pop-up shop from October through December, in addition to special online-only GHI-tested product recommendations.

Staying true to its rich history of home appliance innovation, the Kenmore brand broke the mold when they introduced their Kenmore Elite Ovation 5-quart stand mixer that features a patented and revolutionary "pour-in top" design earlier this year. Now, chefs, cooks and bakers alike can add ingredients directly into the mixing bowl without stopping the mixer, providing a quicker and overall more efficient experience. The 360° splash guard also ensures that ingredients stay in the glass mixing bowl, without leaving a mess on kitchen countertops.

"The Kenmore mantra has always been to introduce innovative home appliance products that make our members' lives easier, and the Kenmore Elite Ovation does just that," said Peter Boutros, the company's chief brand officer. "This is one of the most forward-thinking small kitchen products to have been launched within the past two decades, and is meant to take the stress – and mess – out of cooking and baking. We can't wait to see the Ovation become a staple in homes."

The Kenmore Elite Ovation also features:

A high capacity 5-Qt. glass bowl and lid with an exclusive LED light for clear visibility

10 speeds driven by 500 watts of power to effortlessly whisk, whip, knead and more

Industry leading 5 year limited warranty

Exclusive accessories include: egg separator and grater, 360° splash guard, easy-pour funnel, wire whisk, dough book and flat beater

A tilt and glide feature for easy mobility on countertops

Lift handle for easy in-bowl access

Exclusive cookbook with 15 Kenmore recipes in-box

An equally practical and beautiful addition to the kitchen, the Kenmore Elite Ovation stand mixer is available in both Metallic Gray and Burgundy colors.

The 2,800-square-foot store is designed with different "rooms," helping shoppers visualize the products within their own homes and experience the rigorous science of the GH Labs at the country's most popular mall. Shoppers can interact with the smart home tech live before buying, try out kitchen appliances, see new releases from favorite brands, play with the hottest toys and games and sample the best of beauty.

Unlike other retail locations that feature multiple options within a product category (e.g. several brands of lipstick), the GH Lab will offer only one item that was tested and recommended by the GH Institute. Staff has been selected and trained by the experts in the GH Institute. This shoppable showroom will house Good Housekeeping Seal holders, Best-of-the-Test winners and GH Lab picks.

Visitors to the GH Lab store can make cashless transactions effortlessly, via Amazon-exclusive SmileCode technology. Purchases will be delivered straight to shoppers' homes—no lugging of shopping bags required.

Located in level 1, south at Mall of America, GH Lab will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, with longer hours throughout the holiday season.

About the Kenmore Brand



The Kenmore Brand is an industry leader in delivering trusted performance in the home with smart and design focused appliance innovations that help consumers do things quicker, easier and better. Recognized as a top appliance brand for over 105 years, the Kenmore brand continues to give consumers more time, efficiency and improved results for better living, with industry-leading products across small and large appliance categories. For more information, visit www.kenmore.com, https://www.kenmore.com/press-kit/ or www.facebook.com/kenmore.

About Sears Holdings Corporation



Sears Holdings Corporation is a leading integrated retailer focused on seamlessly connecting the digital and physical shopping experiences to serve our members – wherever, whenever and however they want to shop. Sears Holdings is home to Shop Your Way®, a social shopping platform offering members rewards for shopping at Sears and Kmart as well as with other retail partners across categories important to them. The company operates through its subsidiaries, including Sears, Roebuck and Co. and Kmart Corporation, with full-line and specialty retail stores across the United States. For more information, visit www.searsholdings.com.

SOURCE Sears Holdings Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kenmore.com

