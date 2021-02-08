Kennametal Prices $300 Million of Senior Notes

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. ("Kennametal" or the "Company") (NYSE: KMT) announced today the pricing of a public offering of $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.80% Senior Notes due March 1, 2031 (the "Notes") under the Company's shelf registration statement.

The Company expects to receive the net offering proceeds upon closing on or about February 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Kennametal intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, plus cash on hand, to repay or redeem its 3.875% notes due February 2022 and for general corporate purposes. Any such redemption would be made in accordance with the terms of the applicable indenture, including providing the required notice of redemption. Pending such redemption, the Company may use the net offering proceeds to reduce any outstanding indebtedness or invest the net proceeds in short-term investments.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before investing, investors should read the prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference in the prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement for more complete information about the Company and this offering. Investors may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send investors the prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement upon request by emailing BofA Securities, Inc. at [email protected] or by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1-866-803-9204, or by mailing at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717.

Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking in nature, or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. For example, statements about Kennametal's outlook for earnings, sales volumes, cash flow, capital expenditures and effective tax rate for fiscal year 2021 and our expectations regarding future growth and financial performance are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current knowledge, expectations and estimates that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, our actual results could vary materially from our current expectations. There are a number of factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. They include: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on our business operations, financial results and financial position and on the industries in which we operate and the global economy generally; other downturns in the business cycle or the economy; our ability to achieve all anticipated benefits of restructuring, simplification and modernization initiatives; risks related to our foreign operations and international markets, such as currency exchange rates, different regulatory environments, trade barriers, exchange controls, and social and political instability; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including environmental, health and safety regulations; potential for future goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges; our ability to protect and defend our intellectual property; continuity of information technology infrastructure; competition; our ability to retain our management and employees; demands on management resources; availability and cost of the raw materials we use to manufacture our products; product liability claims; integrating acquisitions and achieving the expected savings and synergies; global or regional catastrophic events; demand for and market acceptance of our products; business divestitures; labor relations; and implementation of environmental remediation matters. Many of these risks and other risks are more fully described in our latest annual report on Form 10-K and our other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020.

