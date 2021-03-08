Kennametal to Attend JP Morgan Industrials Conference

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will virtually attend the JP Morgan Industrials Conference.

Details of the conference are as follows:



When: Tuesday, March 16, 2021





Attendees: Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations





Presentation: A slide deck for this event will be available on the Company's website at www.kennametal.com on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Once on the homepage, select "About Us", "Investor Relations", and then "Events".

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

