Kennametal to Attend KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Kennametal Inc.

May 27, 2021, 16:01 ET

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will virtually attend the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference.

Details of the conference are as follows:

            When:             Wednesday, June 2, 2021

            Attendees:     Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
                                    Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

