Kennametal To Attend Longbow Research Investors Conference On August 21, 2018

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced they will attend the Longbow Research Investors Conference on August 21, 2018 in New York. Patrick Watson, Vice President & Corporate Controller and Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations will be attending. The presentation slides will be available on the company's website www.kennametal.com on August 21, 2018. Once on the homepage, select "About Us", "Investor Relations" and then "Events".

Celebrating its 80th year as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2018. Learn more at www.kennametal.com.

