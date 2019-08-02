Kennametal to Attend the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When: Thursday, August 8, 2019



Attendees: Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations



Presentation: The presentation for this event will be available on the Company's website at www.kennametal.com on Thursday, August 8, 2019 Once on the homepage, select "About Us", "Investor Relations", and then "Events".

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2018. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

