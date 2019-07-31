Kennametal to Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2019 Results

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) will host its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2019 earnings call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website after market close on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

When: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Hosts: Christopher Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer

Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Webcast: The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on the Kennametal website at www.kennametal.com. Once on the homepage, select "About Us", "Investor Relations", and then "Events".

Webcast replay: A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website on the Investor Relations/Events page beginning on August 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. through September 6, 2019.

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2018. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

