Kennedy Capital Enters Aeronautics Space with Coveted SpaceX Secondary Market Opportunity

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Capital is making headway in the Aeronautics space.

In honor of our great nation, Kennedy Capital announces the launch of Kennedy Defense on Veteran's Day 2020. The Patriot Intelligence Incubator based in San Francisco Bay Area is a minority and Veteran-led team facilitating the development of America's greatest operators and technologies.

With a deep bench of executives, advisors and partners both public and private, Kennedy Defense has its eyes on a MilitaryTech fund in 2021. "We will focus on the engineering and development of critical technologies and the operators who run those technologies," says Founder Zoe Nielsen, the daughter of a Vietnam Veteran and lifelong DoD Civil Servant.

Kennedy Defense has identified mission-driven initiatives in aerial technologies, cyber security, communications, Veteran job force re-entry training and "career creation", re-shoring manufacturing jobs, and VA Healthcare reform in partnership with Kennedy Bio.

Kennedy Capital is currently engaged as strategic advisor for a second transaction in recent months of available SpaceX shares up to $200MM in valuation. Kennedy Capital provides marketing services for the offering brokerage based in Southern California.

About Kennedy Capital:

Kennedy Capital is an independent advisory firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and go-to-market resources. The firm serves companies across a wide spectrum of sectors including healthcare, biotech, environmental, artificial intelligence, aeronautics, software, and defense intelligence.

Kennedy Capital is founded and led by Zoe Nielsen and includes a deeply experienced team of M&A professionals, corporate development professionals, technology developers, go-to-market strategists, brand builders and operational partners focused on hyper growth of early stage businesses. The Company also runs Kennedy Capital Accelerator, which is located in the San Francisco Bay Area, and invests time, talent and expertise in companies across a variety of areas.

The Kennedy Capital headquarters is in Marin County, California, with additional offices in Carlsbad, California, West Palm Beach, Florida, Portland, Oregon and Austin, Texas.

