Kenneth Cole Introduces MANKIND UNLIMITED A New Fragrance for Men

MANKIND UNLIMITED reimagines fragrance for the man who knows no boundaries. The fragrance brings a burst of energy, creativity and drive to the adventurous individual who is confident, resourceful and has the vision to redefine everything. The fragrance is an explosion of invigorating scents contrasting with fresh spices and warm woods, combining elements from across the globe. A citrus top from Italy leads into a fresh aromatic heart of juniper from France and is blended with sandalwood from Australia and amber from Northern Europe. This variation of warm and cool notes adds a modern masculine edge to the vibrant new fragrance.

"With its expansive notes, MANKIND UNLIMITED is a scent for today that creates a sense of positivity and empowerment," says Kenneth Cole, Founder and CEO of Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc. "The fragrance lends itself to a mindset for reimagining everything, embracing change and exploring the possibilities ahead."

Kenneth Cole partnered with perfumers Stephen Nilsen and Guillaume Flavigny from Givaudan to create the fragrance.

"MANKIND UNLIMITED was inspired by my affinity for discovering incredible ingredients during travels. I long to explore again. This fragrance was created with ingredients from all across the world in order to transport the wearer to beautiful places and exotic destinations," adds Guillaume Flavigny.

Citrus Aromatic Fougere

The Fragrance Notes:

TOP: Juicy Orange Zest (Italy); Ocean Water Accord; Mandarin Oil (Italy)

MID: Juniper (France); Cardamom and Ginger (India); Clary Sage (France); Pepper (Madagascar)

DRY: Cedarwood Atlas (Morocco); Sandalwood (Australia); Amber (Northern Europe)

The Collection:

3.4 oz./ 100mL Mankind Unlimited EDT Spray $82 USD

1.7 oz./ 50mL Mankind Unlimited EDT Spray $62 USD

The Packaging:

The packaging is inspired by the strength and iconic style of NYC skyscrapers the bottle with its metallicized cap encased in an orange band adding a pop of color that is empowering, modern and invigorating.

The Campaign:

Shot by Sharif Hamza featuring model Malcolm Jackson on a rooftop of New York City. The shoot captures the vibrant compositions of the skyscrapers and innovative use of light. As a visual metaphor encompassing the idea of our protagonist living without limits, the hero was shot in front of an impactful structure.

About Parlux Ltd.

Parlux LTD, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products since 1987. It is ranked among the Top 100 Cosmetic and Fragrance companies globally and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including: Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara and Jason Wu, among others.

Parlux LTD is a wholly owned subsidiary of Parlux Holdings, Inc., an independent national, vertically integrated wholesale distributor of fragrances and related products.

About Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.

Kenneth Cole is an American designer, social activist, and visionary who believes business and philanthropy are interdependent. His global company, Kenneth Cole Productions, creates modern, functional, and versatile footwear, clothing, and accessories for inspirational urban lifestyles under the labels Kenneth Cole New York, Reaction Kenneth Cole, and Unlisted, as well as footwear under the label Gentle Souls. The company has also granted a wide variety of third-party licenses for the production of men's and women's apparel, fragrances, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and several other accessory categories, including children's footwear. The company's products are distributed through department stores, better specialty stores, company-owned retail stores and its e-commerce website. Over 35 years ago, Kenneth Cole leveraged his passion and unique brand platform to make a meaningful impact on people's wardrobes, as well as communities in need. He did what others didn't and said what others wouldn't. Today, The Kenneth Cole Foundation remains committed to helping communities in need by supporting Public Health and Civil Liberties.

SOURCE Parlux Fragrances, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.parlux.com

