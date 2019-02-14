Kenneth D. Arredondo, Former President and General Manager of CA Technologies for Latin America, Asia Pacific & Japan, Joins TransparentBusiness as its Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransparentBusiness is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth Arredondo as its Chief Revenue Officer. Arredondo was formerly a senior executive with CA Technologies, where he held leadership positions including President and General Manager of Asia Pacific & Japan, General Manager of Global Growth Markets, and President and General Manager of Latin America. He is also one of the early investors in TransparentBusiness and a member of its Board of Directors.

TransparentBusiness' SaaS platform is designed to empower corporations and government agencies with the ability to increase their vendors' productivity, protect them from overbilling, allow coordination and monitoring of remote workforce, and provide real-time information on the status of budget spend and projects.

"In this digital economy with new, exciting and flexible business models and approaches to work, we can help our customers achieve greater scale and better manage computer-based work. Equally important, what we offer can positively impact the market towards greater integrity and compliance," said Arredondo.

"TransparentBusiness is in a unique space with first mover advantage. The market opportunity to have full transparency of outsourced contracts and workforce worldwide is huge. I am excited about joining this talented and passionate management team that is delivering results to customers."

TransparentBusiness has been internationally recognized with acclaims including "Top People Management Solution" by Citigroup and is a partner of leading tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, SAP, Cisco, ADP, and Facebook.

"I am thrilled to have an executive of Ken's caliber on our management team and on our Board," said Silvina Moschini, co-founder and President of TransparentBusiness. "Ken has extensive experience and success in business leadership, and in driving growth and revenue worldwide in enterprise technologies. His expertise is instrumental in our expansion and accelerated growth in the USA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Prior to CA Technologies, Arredondo held executive roles at Unisys and IBM. Arredondo holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Analysis from Indiana University and an MBA from the Crummer Business School at Rollins College. He also studied International Business and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Economics at the National University of Singapore.

About TransparentBusiness

Designated by Citigroup as the "Top People Management Solution", the TransparentBusiness.com platform greatly increases the productivity of remote work, protects from overbilling, allows for easy monitoring and coordination of geographically distributed workforce and provides real-time information on the cost and status of all tasks and projects - see kmgi.us/tb. TransparentBusiness is an Integrated Partner of ADP and a Technology Partner of Facebook.

TransparentBusiness is the holding company of SheWorks!, a social impact initiative that aims at bridging gender unemployment gap and economically empower women by connecting talented professionals from around the world, with job opportunities that can be done flexibly and remotely. SheWorks! was unveiled during the Women Economic Empowerment Summit at the United Nations in New York.

