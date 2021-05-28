Kenneth Joel Haber is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BOYDS, Md., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth Joel Haber is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his outstanding achievements in the legal field and his exemplary contributions to the Law Office of Kenneth Joel Haber, P.C.

Kenneth Joel Haber

The Law Office of Kenneth Joel Haber, P.C., a full-service law firm, was founded in 1984 by former Assistant United States Attorney and Senior Attorney OIG/HHS Kenneth Haber. Located in Boyds, Maryland, with an office in Washington D.C., the firm's highly trained attorneys demonstrate the highest level of professionalism while providing legal services. As a full-service law firm, the Law Office of Kenneth Joel Haber, P.C. represents and advises clients in administrative, criminal, and civil matters, undertakes various consultation, negotiation, and litigation services.

Having led a successful legal service career, Attorney Kenneth Joel Haber has devoted 54 years to fulfilling his responsibilities and obligations to his clients. He has excelled as a healthcare attorney throughout his career, specializing in all facets of Medicare fraud and Healthcare Law. He gained extensive civil, criminal, and administrative enforcement and defense experience; investigative and audit activities; various administrative and regulatory matters; and multiple federal, state, and private agencies and institutions. Since forming his practice, Mr. Haber and his firm has undertaken administrative, criminal, and civil consultation, negotiation, and litigation on behalf of clients.

Mr. Haber has helped clients across the USA, and encourages clients to call and see how the firm can help them with no obligations. One of the firm's most prominent cases resulted in $3.5 million recovered from Humana by using a CMS Contracting Officer. The firm represents physicians in a wide range of matters.

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Attorney Kenneth Joel Haber received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1967 and his Juris Doctor degree in 1970 from the University of Michigan. He was later admitted to the Bar of the Supreme Court of Michigan in 1970 and then the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in 1971.

Mr. Haber found success at an early age. He notably served as an FBI Priority Security Asset (PSA), from 19 to 25 years of age, then became an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) for the Eastern District of Michigan from 1971 to 1979. Mr. Haber became a Senior Attorney in the Office of Inspector General of the United States Department of Health and Human Services in 1979. He continued in that position until he left government service in 1983 for private practice. He was admitted to the Bar of the Court of Appeals, District of Columbia in 1980 and to the Bar of the Court of Appeals of Maryland in 1990.

Remaining abreast of his field's latest developments, Mr. Haber maintains an active membership with the American Health Lawyers Association.

In his spare time, Mr. Haber is actively involved with Jeff Gordon's Martial Arts.



Mr. Haber dedicates this honorable recognition with special thanks to his wife, Fresia Vasquez Haber.

To learn more, please visit https://www.haberslaw.com/.

