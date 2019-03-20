NORTHRIDGE, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth King is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Attorney for his work at The King Law Firm.

The King Law Firm is a personal-injury based law firm with locations in Northridge, CA and Oxnard, CA. The King Law Firm represents clients throughout the entire state of California. Kenneth King and the King Law Firm's mission is to compassionately handle their clients' cases so they can recover, heal and grieve in their most difficult times. Another individual or corporation's negligence and misconduct are often the causing factor for many of life's unfortunate accidents. Under those circumstances, an individual would find themselves well-equipped by choosing The King Law Firm. The King Law Firm specializes in car, motorcycle, trucking and bicycling accidents, and a variety of other negligence-based cases resulting in bodily injury.



Mr. King, leader, director and primary attorney at the King Law Firm, has a record equally as impressive as it is inspirational. With a dozen years of practice in the law field to boast, he has committed to a humanitarian approach so that his clients feel represented and as having their voices heard as more than just files or dollar amounts. In his duration of practicing law, Mr. King's stance in and outside of court has earned his clients in total more than $25,000,000 as compensation for their misfortunes. However, the personal highlights of Mr. King's career can be found in cases where he has provided representation for those less likely or unable to find legal assistance and helped them to achieve outcomes that have changed their lives.



Attending the Chapman University School of Law in Orange County, CA, Mr. King was awarded a merit scholarship and graduated with his Juris Doctorate. Prior to Law School, Mr. King earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Business Communications from Chapman University, where we was given a merit scholarship and graduated Magna Cum Laude.



Mr. King is currently licensed by the California Bar Association.



For more information, visit https://personalinjuryking.com.

