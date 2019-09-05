Kenneth M. Shimberg, CFA, Joins Strategic Investment Group

"Ken is an exciting addition to our team," said Brian A. Murdock, President and Chief Investment Officer of Strategic Investment Group. "He brings a wealth of investment expertise in both private and public markets, as well as deep knowledge of institutional investors. His experience both within the investment offices of two Ivy League endowments and as an outsourced chief investment officer position him well to work with our clients as a trusted advisor and partner."

Ken joins Strategic from Mercer Investment Management where he was the Chief Investment Officer of Mercer's Not-for-Profit Institutions team. Prior to that, Ken worked at the Brown University Investment Office for 14 years, ultimately serving as Managing Director and Acting Chief Investment Officer, where he co-led the 19-member investment office team managing the University's endowment and related financial assets. Previously, Ken co-managed the global private investment portfolio at the Princeton University Investment Company.

Ken has a B.S. in Management Science with a concentration in Finance from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is a CFA charterholder.

About Strategic

Strategic Investment Group®, a pioneer in dedicated Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987, offers a comprehensive service platform for managing customized portfolios for institutional investors. Our proprietary process combines active portfolio management, rigorous risk management, and open architecture manager selection.

Strategic functions as our clients' investment partner and co-fiduciary, effectively becoming an extension of their resources. Clients are then free to focus on their core missions, while we focus on providing the highly specialized portfolio management expertise that clients need to meet their investment goals. Depending on a client's needs and preferences, Strategic can orchestrate the management of an entire portfolio comprising multiple asset classes, focus on specific asset classes, such as alternatives (e.g., hedge funds, real estate, and/or private equity) or international investments, or manage strategies with high potential for adding value (e.g., portable alpha through investor-friendly turnkey structures). Customized liability-driven investing (LDI) solutions, whether through an integrated total portfolio approach or a targeted long-duration strategy, are also available, as are solutions that address mission-related investment objectives.

We strive to build enduring partnerships with our clients by strengthening their investment programs through a dynamic, value-enhancing investment process, sound governance framework, and world-class client service. Our mission is to empower investors through experience, innovation, and excellence.

Strategic had $26 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019.

