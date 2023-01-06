Kennett Square Martin Luther King Day Celebration

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Luther King CommUNITY of the Greater Kennett Area is pleased to announce that the 22nd Annual MLK Day Celebration will be held on January 16, 2023. This year, the event will be hosted by Lincoln University in the spacious Wellness Center and include a Fellowship Brunch of chicken and waffles, music by the combined Lincoln University Concert Choir and Kennett Community Choir, and interactive workshops focused on the theme of the day, "Bridging the Gap to Build a Beloved Community." Doors open at 9:30 and the celebration begins at 10 AM and concludes at 3 PM.

Kennett Square MLK Day

The keynote speaker will be Oliver St. Clair Franklin OBE, a business leader, diplomat, activist, historian, and filmmaker. Mr. Franklin, a graduate of Lincoln University and Balliol College, Oxford University, has served for the past 25 years as honorary British consulate in the Philadelphia region and was appointed honorary Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth earlier this year. He is the former President and CEO of International House and Chairman Emeritus of the Civil War Museum in Philadelphia. He will talk about the influence of Dr. King in his life and the importance of race relations, justice, and history in building a Beloved Community.

Workshops will be presented by Honorable Andy Dinniman, Chester County Community Foundation, and Voices Underground who will engage participants in discussions about the political, racial, and socioeconomic divides that hinder us from living in a Beloved Community where people of all races, all faiths, and all backgrounds come together to make peace, justice, and equity a reality in our community. Keynote speaker, Mr. Franklin, will screen his new film, "Slavery in the Age of Revolution" informing of the importance of the transatlantic slave trade and its lasting impact on society.

Registration and tickets for MLK Day are available at www.mlkcommunity.org or by calling 215-820-1164. Space is limited so purchase immediately. The general public registration is $30 and for students with ID $10.

MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Square is a 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to revitalize in our community Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's dream of peace and harmony among all people. It is our vision to create a beloved community in Greater Southern Chester County that provides opportunities for fellowship, service, justice and the eradication of poverty. In addition to the Annual Breakfast and Fellowship Brunch, our work includes scholarships for area high school graduates, the MLK Advocates, MLK Day of Sharing, and MLK Change for Change. Our EIN is 47-2366504.

Donations and sponsorships in support of our work are welcome. Please see our website at https://www.mlkcommunity.org/sponsorships.html.

