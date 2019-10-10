Kenny Gold Promoted to SVP/Director of Social Media, Grey North America

During his tenure, Gold has played an integral role operationally, strategically and creatively developing award-winning content and the innovative use of social media for the agency and its clients. Grey New York has doubled its social media team under his leadership and been recognized in the industry for its creativity.

In his new role, Gold will work with Grey offices in Los Angeles, Toronto and Montreal in addition to New York. He will build the agency's talent and capabilities; enhance partnerships with social platforms and ensure social is an integral part of new business development.

Dan Bennett said, "Kenny Gold has brought energy and vision to placing social at the heart of our creative and strategic approach to brand building. He's expanded the horizons of how we create Famously Effective work that resonates in popular culture."

