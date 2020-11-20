Kenny Lewis & One Voice's New Album, Undefeated, Available Now on All Streaming Platforms

This book of music comes from a live worship experience that includes an array of styles relatable to anyone. Undefeated encompasses traditional songs like "He's Been Good", that features Bishop Charles Jenkins ("This Means War") and choir music with a southern quartet feel as portrayed in "He Made A Way". For listeners who love an up-tempo shouting track, "God Will Restore" is the perfect song to jumpstart a praise declaring, "No matter what you're going through, God will restore everything he stole from you!" However, in true Lewis format, he also introduces wonderful worship songs including "Greatest", "Jesus", and a cover of the Israel & New Breed hit, "Alpha and Omega". There is also a wonderful reimagining of a traditional church hymn in "The Blood" sung in a way truly signature to the One Voice sound that fans have loved through the years. Other featured artists on the album include Michael Lampkin, Gerald Moore, Kymar Garner and Sunday Best finalist, Tiffany Andrews.