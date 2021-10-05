Kenon's Subsidiary OPC Announces Results of its Rights Offering

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenon Holdings Ltd.'s (NYSE: KEN) (TASE: KEN) ("Kenon") subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. ("OPC") announced today the results of its offering to the public of 13,174,419 of its registered ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value each. As of the deadline for exercise on October 4, 2021, notice of exercise was received for the purchase of 13,141,040 shares (constituting approximately 99.7% of the total shares offered in the rights offering). The proceeds of the rights exercised amounted to approximately NIS 328.5 million (approximately US$101.8 million)

Kenon had previously informed OPC that it would exercise the rights to purchase the OPC shares it will be entitled to purchase in such rights offering for at least its pro rata share of the share capital of the Company. Kenon exercised rights for the purchase of 8,149,263 shares for total consideration of approximately NIS205.7 million (approximately US$63.7 million), which included its pro rata share and additional rights it purchased during the rights trading period plus the cost to purchase these additional rights. As a result, as of October 10, 2021, Kenon expects to hold approximately 58.8% of the outstanding shares of OPC as compared to 58.4% as of the date hereof.

