Kensington Tours Selects Ingenico as Payment Solution Provider for Luxury Travel

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced it has been selected as the payment partner for Kensington Tours. Kensington Tours will leverage Ingenico's global end-to-end payment capabilities to power its technology for building highly-customized tour experiences for travelers.

"Payments cannot be a pain point for us, as we need tailored solutions and capabilities to match our customized offerings. Ingenico has excelled at meeting these needs and that makes a world of difference not only for us, but also for our customers who want a seamless tour experience from planning to payment," said Alison Hickey, President, Kensington Tours.

Kensington Tours has grown at least 25% each of the past three years. Every trip is tailor-made and private-guided, ensuring travelers have everything they need from start to finish. In the luxury travel space, customer experience has become all too important. By choosing Ingenico as its payments partner, the company is further delivering on its mission to provide travelers with a unique luxury experience – now with seamless payment capabilities included.

"In the travel industry, consumer experience has become a powerful differentiator and companies are innovating rapidly with technology to evolve their experience. Payment processing is a huge part of delivering this quality experience and can make or break customer relationships," said Andrew Monroe, General Manager, North America, Ingenico ePayments. "At Ingenico, we are hyper-focused on this customer experience evolution. We're dedicated to helping our customers, including Travel Edge, deliver the highly-personalized and customer-centric experiences they thrive on by providing the technology they need to operate successfully in complex spaces like travel."

Through this partnership, Ingenico will help Kensington Tours and Travel Edge as they expand into new markets across North America.

