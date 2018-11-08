Kent, Washington: An unexpected city for the food and arts lover

KENT, Wash., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 10th-most diverse city in the U.S., Kent, Washington boasts a bounty of ethnic restaurants, shops and cultural arts opportunities. Conveniently located less than 15 miles from Sea-Tac Airport, Kent is a destination for culture seekers. Curate an itinerary to experience it for yourself at www.visitkent.com.

Consider making five stops in Kent, for the ultimate food and art adventure.