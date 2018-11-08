Kent, Washington: An unexpected city for the food and arts lover
KENT, Wash., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 10th-most diverse city in the U.S., Kent, Washington boasts a bounty of ethnic restaurants, shops and cultural arts opportunities. Conveniently located less than 15 miles from Sea-Tac Airport, Kent is a destination for culture seekers. Curate an itinerary to experience it for yourself at www.visitkent.com.
Consider making five stops in Kent, for the ultimate food and art adventure.
- Asadero Sinaloa. One of the best spots to eat and drink in the Seattle area, The Food Network says. The popular Mexican steakhouse will dazzle the senses with mouthwatering food, a live mariachi band and an homage to Dia Des Muertos. Asadero offers prime Sonoran beef, homemade tortillas, and fire-roasted and stone-ground salsas.
- Great Wall Shopping Mall. An indoor lifestyle market anchored by the largest Asian grocer in the country, 99 Ranch Market. The Asian superstore carries a plethora of items you'd expect to find in any grocery store in Hong Kong, including imported specialty foods, meat, seafood, produce and baked goods.
- Project Feast. A nonprofit designed to empower chefs from across the world, supports refugees and immigrants through training and community connection. The diverse heritage of trainees is on the menu at the in-house Ubuntu Street Café, featuring selections such as Yalanji from Syria and Ukrainian Marriage Salad.
- Creative Wall Art. Experience murals crafted by local artists reflecting Kent's agricultural roots and growth into a transportation and aerospace hub. A must see is the "Hands of Unity," personifying the harmony and diversity in Kent.
- Kaibara Park. A park beaming with Japanese design influence—dedicated to Sister City Kaibara, Japan—features a variety of plantings and a Koi fish pond. This tranquil scene is tucked away in the heart of downtown Kent, offering a place to relax and recharge.
Plan a visit
Hotels in Kent offer enticing rates (at a fraction of the price of staying in Seattle), making it easier to plan a fall or winter getaway. Check out VisitKent.com for events, places to stay, dine and drink.
