Kent, Washington: An unexpected city for the food and arts lover

Global food, vibrant arts, affordability will leave you wanting more

News provided by

Visit Kent

07:36 EST

KENT, Wash., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 10th-most diverse city in the U.S., Kent, Washington boasts a bounty of ethnic restaurants, shops and cultural arts opportunities. Conveniently located less than 15 miles from Sea-Tac Airport, Kent is a destination for culture seekers. Curate an itinerary to experience it for yourself at www.visitkent.com

Consider making five stops in Kent, for the ultimate food and art adventure.

Global eats are celebrated in Kent, Washington at Project Feast, a nonprofit that trains refugees and immigrants in the food industry.
Global eats are celebrated in Kent, Washington at Project Feast, a nonprofit that trains refugees and immigrants in the food industry.
  1. Asadero Sinaloa. One of the best spots to eat and drink in the Seattle area, The Food Network says.  The popular Mexican steakhouse will dazzle the senses with mouthwatering food, a live mariachi band and an homage to Dia Des Muertos. Asadero offers prime Sonoran beef, homemade tortillas, and fire-roasted and stone-ground salsas.
  2. Great Wall Shopping Mall. An indoor lifestyle market anchored by the largest Asian grocer in the country, 99 Ranch Market. The Asian superstore carries a plethora of items you'd expect to find in any grocery store in Hong Kong, including imported specialty foods, meat, seafood, produce and baked goods.
  3. Project Feast. A nonprofit designed to empower chefs from across the world, supports refugees and immigrants through training and community connection. The diverse heritage of trainees is on the menu at the in-house Ubuntu Street Café, featuring selections such as Yalanji from Syria and Ukrainian Marriage Salad.
  4. Creative Wall Art. Experience murals crafted by local artists reflecting Kent's agricultural roots and growth into a transportation and aerospace hub. A must see is the "Hands of Unity," personifying the harmony and diversity in Kent.
  5. Kaibara Park. A park beaming with Japanese design influence—dedicated to Sister City Kaibara, Japan—features a variety of plantings and a Koi fish pond. This tranquil scene is tucked away in the heart of downtown Kent, offering a place to relax and recharge.

Plan a visit
Hotels in Kent offer enticing rates (at a fraction of the price of staying in Seattle), making it easier to plan a fall or winter getaway. Check out VisitKent.com for events, places to stay, dine and drink.

About Visit Kent: Visit Kent is the official tourism program for the City of Kent, Washington. Visit Kent promotes the city as a year-round visitor destination, dedicated to increasing economic growth and ensuring a positive and enriching visitor experience.

SOURCE Visit Kent

Related Links

http://www.visitkent.com

You just read:

Kent, Washington: An unexpected city for the food and arts lover

News provided by

Visit Kent

07:36 EST