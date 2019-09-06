Kent YMCA Grand Opening on Sept. 14

"We are so excited to offer a new space where women, men, children, families, and other folks can reach their full potential in mind, body, and spirit," said Loria Yeadon, CEO and president of the YMCA of Greater Seattle. "We never turn away someone due to their background, culture, or financial situation. The Kent YMCA will be our 14th branch - and our third facility in South King County."

Yeadon will commemorate the celebration with a ribbon cutting at 10 am. The rest of the day will be filled with free activities, such as:

A tour of the new facility

Free food tasting in the community kitchen with cuisines from around the world

Dancing and singing in the gymnasium

Sampling group fitness classes (wear appropriate shoes and clothing)

Walking on the suspended walking and running track

Swimming in the new pool (bring your swimsuit)

The grand opening will also be the last chance to join the Y as a charter member!

Open seven days a week, the 50,000 square-foot facility will offer community gathering spaces, an aquatic center, gym, three group fitness rooms, and a premium cardio and free-weight fitness floor. It will also bring a significant expansion of school-aged child care and enrichment programs for children and teens, hosted by the Y.

"I've been looking forward to this moment for a long time," said Kelly Guy, Kent Y branch executive. "We have done a lot of community fundraising, partnership development, and construction to make this happen. I look forward to the Kent Y being a place for people to gather, connect, and grow. We hope to see you on Saturday, September 14! Bring your family and friends!"

New Kent YMCA Hours

Monday – Friday: 5 am to 10 pm

Saturday: 8 am to 6 pm

Sunday: 10 am to 6 pm

Grand opening weekend hours may vary.

Work for the Kent YMCA

The new Kent Y location brings a host of new jobs and volunteer opportunities to the East Hill community. More than 100 people will be needed to run the new Kent Y, including life guards, swim instructors, child care workers, membership staff, and more. Job seekers can learn more and apply online.

Volunteer for the Grand Opening

Volunteering at the Y is another fun and rewarding way to support your neighbors, strengthen your community, and connect with amazing people. The Y invites you, your friends, and your whole family to contribute in many ways, no matter what your interests are or your schedule. Sign up to volunteer online.

Special Thanks

The Kent Y grand opening would not be possible without the help of foundation and corporate partners. The Y thanks Ballmer Group, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Delta Air Lines, Employees Community Fund of Boeing, and Microsoft for their major gifts that helped build this facility. The Y also thanks the City of Kent, the Kent School District, and King County for their partnership and continued support of this project. A special thank you goes to the Paul and Carol Morford Family for their vision of a new aquatic center and leadership gift to the Y. Finally, the Y thanks all the individuals in our community who helped make this possible through gifts of time and treasure.

About the YMCA of Greater Seattle

The YMCA of Greater Seattle is the Northwest's leading nonprofit organization strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Founded in 1876, the Y reaches more than 260,000 people of all backgrounds, abilities, and financial circumstances annually through 14 branches, two overnight camps, and more than 200 program sites throughout King and south Snohomish counties. It nurtures more than 137,000 kids and teens to develop their gifts and give back to our community and engages thousands of volunteers who contribute hundreds of thousands of hours of service each year. Visit seattleymca.org.

Contact:

Sarah Sanborn

YMCA of Greater Seattle

206.587.6112

ssanborn@seattleymca.org

SOURCE YMCA of Greater Seattle