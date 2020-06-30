Kentik and Silver Peak Partner on Advanced SD-WAN Visibility for Optimized Network and Business Performance

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, provider of the leading network intelligence platform trusted by digital enterprises and service providers, today announced a partnership with Silver Peak®, the global SD-WAN leader, delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area network™. Through the new partnership, the two companies offer advanced SD-WAN visibility to keep businesses and their networks operating optimally.

For many enterprises, software-defined wide area networks (SD-WANs) are a critical component of the digital transformation strategy. The technology enables organizations to meet network connectivity, performance and security demands of distributed and increasingly remote workforces while continuously adapting to changing business needs. At the same time, enterprise network teams must overcome the visibility gaps across different parts of their distributed infrastructures, whether on-premises and/or in one or multiple clouds. That's where maintaining comprehensive visibility, including into the SD-WAN and across end-to-end infrastructure, has proven challenging. Now, with integrated support for the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform, Kentik changes that.

"Silver Peak is by far the best SD-WAN solution on the market and allows us to improve our network availability and performance (throughput) at a lower cost than traditional WAN architectures," said Doug Tamasanis, chief IT architect and senior director of networks and security of Kronos Incorporated, a customer of both Silver Peak and Kentik, and the leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. "The power of combining the Silver Peak SD-WAN edge platform with complete network intelligence from Kentik closes the visibility gap between SD-WAN and the rest of our network infrastructure, and will only strengthen our ability to identify potential issues, more quickly resolve incidents, and ultimately maintain the highest level of performance for our business' needs."

The Kentik and Silver Peak integration delivers comprehensive traffic visibility by adding SD-WAN overlay, underlay and application traffic details to Kentik's existing end-to-end network activity views. The integration enables network teams to leverage Kentik's network intelligence to audit application traffic policies while providing a full understanding of link utilization that can be applied to troubleshooting, capacity planning, policy compliance management and network cost optimization. The increased understanding of traffic patterns over links between sites, data centers and the internet can also lead to better economics and business continuity.

"Forward-thinking enterprises like Kronos require comprehensive network performance management and diagnostic capabilities across their entire network infrastructure to support evolving business requirements. Silver Peak is pleased to partner with Kentik to extend the visibility of the Network Intelligence Platform to the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform," said Fraser Street, vice president of technical alliances at Silver Peak. "Silver Peak is committed to exposing the APIs and interfaces necessary to enable partners like Kentik to establish native integration with EdgeConnect, enabling joint customers to maximize both network performance and value when deploying our integrated solution."

"As more enterprises adopt SD-WAN to support their global workforces, new network visibility gaps are emerging. This is a challenge we're excited to address by partnering with Silver Peak," said Nick Stinemates, vice president of business development at Kentik. "Our new integration offers advanced SD-WAN visibility and highlights another way that Kentik is helping organizations across the world to gain a comprehensive view of their infrastructure for greater network and business performance."

ABOUT KENTIK

Kentik® is the network intelligence platform for the connected world, trusted by leading digital enterprises and service providers. With Kentik, businesses eliminate the visibility and intelligence gaps associated with running dynamic and complex networks, and achieve greater network performance, reliability and security. The Kentik Network Intelligence Platform ingests diverse data streams from the internet, edge, cloud, data center and hybrid infrastructures and provides real-time visualizations and AIOps-powered insights and automation. Learn more at kentik.com .

ABOUT SILVER PEAK

Silver Peak, the global SD-WAN leader, delivers the transformational promise of the cloud with a business-first networking model. The Unity EdgeConnect™ self-driving wide area network platform liberates enterprises from conventional WAN approaches to transform the network from a constraint to a business accelerant. Thousands of globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak WAN solutions across 100 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com .

