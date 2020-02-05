Kentik Hires Chief Product Officer to Lead Innovation and Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, provider of the only AIOps platform specifically designed for network professionals, today announced the company appointed Christoph Pfister as its first chief product officer (CPO). Following Kentik's 2019 continued product innovation and expansion into APAC, EMEA and LATAM, Pfister's experience will support the company as it continues to bring broader infrastructure management capabilities to a wider set of businesses globally.

"The network is so critical that today's businesses can't exist without it, but to successfully run both, you need visibility and actionable insights to cover every network," said Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "As Kentik continues its rapid growth and global expansion, Christoph will help drive our product strategy, expanding our platform to analyze and enrich a broader set of network, application and business data sources and deliver insights tied to what matters: user experience, costs and revenue."

Pfister brings extensive experience to Kentik both in product management and in the network and infrastructure space. Most recently, he was EVP of Product at SolarWinds, responsible for a broad portfolio of IT Operations Management products. Prior to that, he served in multiple executive leadership roles at HP and HP Enterprise, including as the vice president and general manager for HPE's entire IT Operations Management portfolio.

"Over the past few years, I've watched Kentik transform from delivering real-time network traffic analytics at hyper-scale into the only solution capable of tackling today's hybrid infrastructure visibility challenges," said Pfister. "With a strong product strategy focused on supporting businesses in making cloud-native their new normal, I'm thrilled to join Kentik and help drive its continued and impressive growth."

Pfister follows the 2019 leadership appointments of Jonah Kowall as CTO, Alfred Yu as CFO, and Andy Singer as vice president of marketing. To prepare for continued product and company momentum in 2020, Kentik has open positions in sales, marketing, engineering and product management in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America.

