Kentucky Association of Master Contractors and Trinity Safety announce a partnership to provide free safety training and resources to members

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Safety is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with the Kentucky Association of Master Contractors to provide monthly safety webinars focusing on solving safety and operational challenges all plumbing, heating & cooling contractors face. "Through this partnership, KAMC members will have access to virtual safety training, resources, and expertise to help our members ensure employees are trained and businesses remain OSHA compliant," said Lynn Faulkner, Executive Director of KAMC.

"OSHA Compliance will be a big part of what we offer, and we also want to help contractors know what to do proactively, so that their teams never place a commitment to get work done, above a commitment to get work done safely," said Michael Fackler, Director at Trinity Safety Group. Each webinar session will be recorded and available to members on-demand.

Trinity Safety Group will also host a monthly virtual KAMC Safety Manager roundtable where owners, HR and Safety Managers can engage in peer-to-peer discussion and learning, share best practices, and collaboratively solve safety AND operational challenges.

Members will receive an email from KAMC in the upcoming weeks with information and links to register for both the roundtable and webinar series

Trinity Safety Group is one of the region's largest safety management and staffing firms., with offices in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Washington DC. To learn more about Trinity Safety Group, or to talk with a Trinity Safety Group Advisor, call Michael Fackler at 502-492-5484 or send an email to [email protected]

The Kentucky Association of Master Contractors is a trade association dedicated to serving the needs of the plumbing, heating & cooling industry in the State of Kentucky. To learn more about how other KAMC programs, events, or member benefits contact KAMC at [email protected] or by calling the KAMC office at 502-352-2575.

