Kentucky Family To Open First Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant In Owensboro On September 1

AUBURN, Ala., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Kentucky with its newest restaurant in Owensboro. Following the brand's first-to-market opening in Lexington in 2018, the Owensboro location marks the state's second Chicken Salad Chick, with an additional Kentucky restaurant slated to open in Crestview Hills early next year. The Owensboro restaurant, which is located at 2596 Calumet Trace, will celebrate its grand opening on September 1 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Kentucky's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Owensboro restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining. The Owensboro restaurant also features patio seating and a drive-thru for added convenience.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, September 1 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.** Wednesday, September 2 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase the Chick will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit.

The first 100 guests to purchase the Chick will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit. Thursday, September 3 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Friday, September 4 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote. Saturday, September 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Owensboro restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners Danny, Sara and Matthew Duggar, and Hannah Witherspoon of Ems Chick, LLC. Danny and Sara bring more than 30 years of small business experience to the brand, while children Matthew and Hannah have worked as an optometrist and dental hygienist, respectively, for more than a decade. The family first experienced Chicken Salad Chick's made-from-scratch chicken salad while on vacation in Destin, Florida and after learning about the growth opportunities in their home state of Kentucky, decided to open a location of their own. The Owensboro restaurant will mark the group's first Chicken Salad Chick, with plans to open two additional locations in Evansville, Indiana and Bowling Green, Kentucky over the next couple years.

"Gathering around the dinner table or sharing a booth at a restaurant has always been a special experience for my family, as it gives us the chance to break away from life's everyday stresses and enjoy each other's company," said Sara Duggar. "Chicken Salad Chick's family-oriented atmosphere is a perfect backdrop for these types of memorable dining experiences and the fresh chicken salads are sure to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. From savory and sweet to spicy and nutty, it will be hard to choose just one favorite, but a debate over which is the best flavor definitely makes for a fun lunchtime conversation. We can't wait to serve the Owensboro community and are thrilled to finally be opening a Chicken Salad Chick of our own."

Chicken Salad Chick in Owensboro will be open Monday – Saturday from 10a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests much be 16 years or older, redemption begins 9/7.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 9/7.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickOwensboroKY/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 165 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

