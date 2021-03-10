Kentwood Real Estate Announces Gina Lorenzen as Their 2020 Top Producing "Volume for Individuals" Broker Associate

DENVER, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentwood Real Estate is proud to announce their 2020 top producing broker associates and real estate teams. With over $53 million in sales, Broker Associate Gina Lorenzen topped the "Volume for Individuals" producers.

Gina Lorenzen - Broker Associate, Kentwood Real Estate

Gina Lorenzen, Kentwood Broker Associate, commented, "I appreciate Kentwood for supporting me professionally for all of the years I've been affiliated with this remarkable company. 2020 was a challenging year and I am thankful to my clients for putting their faith in me to handle one of their biggest life decisions. I'm honored to stand beside them in every real estate transaction."

"Congratulations to Gina Lorenzen and all of her hard work over the years," said Gretchen Rosenberg, president and CEO of Kentwood Real Estate. "Our top individuals and teams exemplify the Kentwood purpose and mission, and they have worked hard to maintain their dedication to the community and professionalism in serving our clients."

During her 36 years in Denver's real estate market, Gina Lorenzen has developed clients' trust through committed relationships, her concern for their investment and her determination to negotiate on their behalf. Her success comes from the way she cares about people as individuals. Gina consistently ranks in the top five among the Denver's real estate professionals. She is honored to be named the No. 1 agent for all four offices of Kentwood Real Estate in 2020, and has been the No. 1 agent for seven out of the last 10 years. Gina has also been recognized as the No. 3 REALTOR® in metro Denver for 2019. With nearly $63 million in sales for 2019 including a listing sold at a record-breaking price, and representing the buyer for the highest sale in 2018, Gina has been a metro Denver top-producing agent and master negotiator for 36 years.

Overall, in 2020, Kentwood Real Estate closed an impressive $2,130,687,919 billion in total sales volume and 2,831 residential real estate transactions.

About Kentwood Real Estate

At Kentwood Real Estate we believe in community. That we accomplish more together. That deep roots matter. We inspire people to imagine the next steps in their life journey. Our brokers are the highest producing, most knowledgeable, caring and experienced brokers in the country who offer a quality customer service experience. Kentwood is the exclusive affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway's HomeServices of America in Colorado. For more information, visit Kentwood Real Estate online at www.kentwood.com

