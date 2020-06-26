­­Kentwood Real Estate Brokers Top RealTrends America's Best List for Top Volume in Colorado

DENVER, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen Broker Associates of Kentwood Real Estate topped the 8th Annual RealTrends America's Best for Top Volume in Colorado list published today. The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry ranking honors America's finest real estate agents from across the nation, and those ranked are among the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.

Kentwood Broker Associates recognized in the 2020 RealTrends America's Best List:

Dawn Raymond

Gina Lorenzen

Ann Kerr

Edie Marks

Darrell Hamilton

Jim Rhye

Brandon Brennick

Dee Chirafisi

Jill Schafer

Brian Harris

Dotson Skaggs

Bob Serotta

Julie Winger

"Our Brokers honored by this prestigious industry ranking are among the finest, most hard working, and ethical real estate professionals," said Gretchen Rosenberg, CEO of Kentwood Real Estate. "On behalf of Kentwood, I would like to congratulate each of them for this well-deserved recognition. Kentwood Brokers uniformly are among the best in the business."

According to REAL Trends, Inc. President Steve Murray: "Those individual agents and teams who make up the 2020 America's Best Real Estate Professionals represent only about 1.5% of all Realtors® in the country yet account for over 10% of the closed transactions, and more than 16% of all the sales volume closed last year. To say that these individuals are exceptional sales professionals is an understatement. To attain this level of sales is extraordinary."

