Kenyans Win Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU, Dec. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenyans Titus Ekiru and Vivian Jerono Kiplagat won Sunday's 46th Honolulu Marathon in 2:09:01 and 2:36:22, respectively. Both were first-time race champions, and Ekiru's time was the second-fastest in the history of the race.



Ekiru had hoped to break the course record. "I say, let me try my best," he said. "Maybe I can run course record. But then 40-K, I knew I could not make it because I missed water."



The top Americans were Donn Cabral of Hartford, Conn., and Polina Carlson of Kaneohe, Hi., who both finished fourth in 2:19:16 and 2:53:30, respectively. Cabral is a two-time Olympian and today was his first marathon.



"It was just fun, this was fun," said Cabral, a law student. "I had a great time and felt pretty good about a debut."



The race was held in warm, sunny and windy conditions. 25,059 runners started the marathon and companion Start to Park 10-K in the Ala Moana section of the city. Runners will continue to cross the finish line at Kapiolani Park in Waikiki until after dark; the race has an "open" finish line with no time limit.



The Honolulu Marathon is organized by the Honolulu Marathon Association under the direction of chief executive Dr. Jim Barahal. The race produces over $100 million of economic impact for the state of Hawaii.

