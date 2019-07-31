Kenya's $92.3Mn Mobile Travel Booking Market 2016-2025: Retail Spend Analysis and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour

DUBLIN, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kenya Mobile Travel Booking Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to research, the travel booking payments through mobile in Kenya is expected to record a CAGR of 10% to reach US$ 92.3 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in travel industry increased at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2018-2025.

This report provides a comprehensive view on travel booking through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in Kenya. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of travel booking done through mobile payment in Kenya.

Market Size & Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 25+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Kenya Mobile Travel Booking Market Size & Forecast (2016-2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in Kenya:

Offline Travel Booking

Online Travel Bookings

- Online Flight Bookings

- Online Bus & Train Bookings

- Online Hotel Bookings

Online Domestic Travel Bookings

- Online Domestic Flight Bookings

- Online Domestic Bus & Train Bookings

- Online Domestic Hotel Bookings

Online International Travel Bookings

- Online International Flight Bookings

- Online International Bus & Train Bookings

- Online International Hotel Bookings

Spend During Travel

Transit & Toll - Metro & Cabs Bookings

Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.



Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services.



Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Travel Booking Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Kenya .

Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in . Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy in travel industry.

Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy in travel industry. Get Insights into Consumer Attitude & Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Kenya .

Companies Mentioned



M-Pesa

Equitel

Airtel Money

Orange Money

Tangaza Pesa

MobiKash

Key Topics Covered



1 About this Report



2 Kenya Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Kenya Mobile Payment - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.2 Kenya Mobile Payment - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.3 Kenya Mobile Payment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.4 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.5 Kenya Mobile Wallet - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.6 Kenya Mobile Wallet - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.7 Kenya Mobile Wallet - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.8 Kenya Mobile Wallet - Load Value Analysis by Payment Instrument, 2018

2.9 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base

2.9.1 Kenya Number of Mobile Phone Users, 2016-2025

2.9.2 Kenya Number of Smartphone Users, 2016-2025

2.9.3 Kenya Number of Mobile Payment Users, 2016-2025



3 Kenya Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.1 Market Share Analysis in Travel Segment by Payment Instrument

3.2 Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

3.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

3.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

3.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



4 Kenya Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Travel Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

4.2 Market Share Analysis in Online Travel Booking by Domestic and International Segments

4.3 Market Share Analysis in Online Travel Booking by End Market Segments

4.4 Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.5 Online Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.6 Online Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.7 Online Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



5 Kenya Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

5.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Flight Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

5.2 Market Share Analysis in Online Flight Booking by Domestic and International Segments

5.3 Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.4 Online Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.5 Online Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.6 Online Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



6 Kenya Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

6.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Bus and Train Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

6.2 Market Share Analysis in Online Bus and Train Booking by Domestic and International Segments

6.3 Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.4 Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.5 Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.6 Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



7 Kenya Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

7.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Hotel Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

7.2 Market Share Analysis in Online Hotel Booking by Domestic and International Segments

7.3 Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.4 Online Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.5 Online Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.6 Online Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



8 Kenya Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

8.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Domestic Travel Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

8.2 Market Share Analysis in Online Domestic Travel Booking by End Market Segments

8.3 Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.4 Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.5 Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.6 Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



9 Kenya Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

9.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Domestic Flight Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

9.2 Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.3 Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.4 Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.5 Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



10 Kenya Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

10.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

10.2 Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

10.3 Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

10.4 Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

10.5 Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



11 Kenya Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

11.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Domestic Hotel Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

11.2 Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

11.3 Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

11.4 Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

11.5 Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



12 Kenya Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

12.1 Market Share Analysis in Online International Travel Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

12.2 Market Share Analysis in Online International Travel Booking by End Market Segments

12.3 Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

12.4 Online International Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

12.5 Online International Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

12.6 Online International Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



13 Kenya Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

13.1 Market Share Analysis in Online International Flight Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

13.2 Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

13.3 Online International Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

13.4 Online International Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

13.5 Online International Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



14 Kenya Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

14.1 Market Share Analysis in Online International Bus and Train Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

14.2 Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

14.3 Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

14.4 Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

14.5 Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



15 Kenya Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

15.1 Market Share Analysis in Online International Hotel Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

15.2 Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

15.3 Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

15.4 Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

15.5 Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



16 Kenya Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

16.1 Market Share Analysis in Transit and Toll Segment by Payment Instrument

16.2 Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

16.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

16.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

16.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



17 Kenya Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

17.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group in Value and Volume Terms

17.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms

17.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms

17.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group in Value and Volume Terms

17.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms

17.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms

17.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

17.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oj2p5i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

