Kenzie Academy announces Travelocity® founder Terry Jones and Indianapolis philanthropist Kathy Hubbard will join inaugural Board of Trustees

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Kenzie Academy, a cutting-edge tech apprenticeship and coding school that focuses on accelerated, project-based learning, announced its inaugural Board of Trustees and appointed Terry Jones and Kathy Hubbard. The appointments of Jones, an author, venture capitalist and innovator, and Hubbard, an Indianapolis philanthropist, policy advocate and business leader, further build on the reach and prestige of the tech school as it sees tremendous growth and increased interest in student enrollment.

"At Kenzie Academy, we are dedicated to providing our students and community partners with an ever-escalating standard of education and job placement," said Chok Ooi, Co-founder and CEO of Kenzie Academy. "Hubbard and Jones bring decades of experience as well as a wealth of business knowledge that is critical as we scale our organization to meet the increasing demand for highly qualified technology professionals."

As the founder of Travelocity.com, founding Chairman of Kayak.com and managing principal of ON Inc, an innovation consultancy, Terry Jones has a proven track record of leading companies whose innovations have revolutionized the travel industry. His book, ON Innovation, has encouraged innovation and cultural change for readers worldwide.

Mr. Jones serves on the boards of Boingo and SonicWall and is Vice Chairman of the Camping and Education Foundation. He has also served on sixteen public and private boards and serves as an advisor to dozens of startups. In addition to his board experience, Mr. Jones is also a prolific speaker – keynoting seminars worldwide on innovation and disruption.

"Terry Jones has been a consistent supporter of Kenzie," said Ooi. "His experience helping top companies evolve with a rapidly changing world aligns with Kenzie's culture of teaching hands-on project-based curriculum designed by practicing experts."

"I believe deeply that there is a competitive advantage provided to the students of Kenzie Academy who receive hands-on, project-based learning," said Jones. "Kenzie is revolutionizing the world of education and reducing the barriers to students who have the skills and grit to succeed in tech."

Kathy Hubbard is a national leader in education policy and advocacy. In addition to serving on the Kenzie Academy Board of Trustees, Hubbard is a partner at E&A Companies, co-founded Bridges of Understanding and serves as a trustee at the American Federation for Children. She also serves as a trustee at DePauw University where she founded the Kathryn Fortune Hubbard Center for Student Engagement which provides counseling, academic and co-curricular advice, and career planning help to students.

Mrs. Hubbard was appointed by President George W. Bush to the J William Fulbright Scholarship Board and is a founder of The Policy Circle, a national nonpartisan organization that provides opportunities for women to be educated on public policy issues in their states and encourages them to become more active in their communities. It currently has over 2,500 members in 167 circles in 31 states.

"Kathy Hubbard is an ardent supporter of education and dedicated to reducing the barriers of obtaining a postsecondary credential," said Ooi. "Her experience as both an education reform advocate and a business leader are invaluable as we scale Kenzie Academy to reach more students and connect with tech employers across the country."

"Receiving a high-quality education from Kenzie Academy has a lasting impact on a student's life as well as the community where they live," said Mrs. Hubbard. "By providing cost effective tuition options, Kenzie is increasing accessibility and by immersing students in hands-on, practical projects in their current practitioners in their field of study, they are preparing them to succeed in their future careers."

Hubbard and Jones will act as advisors to senior leadership at Kenzie and will assist as national and local ambassadors.

For additional information about Kenzie Academy, please visit www.kenzie.academy/‎.

Kenzie Academy

Kenzie Academy is building a modern-day force for tech, armed with the skills and expertise employers want to hire. Through immersive learning and a cutting-edge curriculum adapted in real time by industry professionals, Kenzie Academy delivers project-based training in person or online to prepare students with the skills and professional experience needed for high-demand tech jobs. Based in Indianapolis, Kenzie is paving the way for people from diverse backgrounds to access these opportunities by removing financial barriers and expediting the pathway to a meaningful career. For more information, visit https://www.kenzie.academy/.

