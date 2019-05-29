Kerecis Named One of Iceland's Fastest Growing Companies for Three Years in a Row

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Icelandic Growth Consortium has named Kerecis one of the country's fastest growing companies for three consecutive years.

Kerecis develops patented fish-skin products to heal human wounds and tissue damage. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human skin, making it an ideal substitute for human skin. Fish skin also contains Omega3 fatty acids, which enhance wound healing.

This year's award acknowledges that Kerecis showed the second-fastest revenue growth year-to-year compared to the other nominated startups. Kerecis was named the fastest growing company in 2017, and the second fastest last year. Among other requirements, the award requires that Kerecis spend more than 20 percent of its revenue on research and development, and that its founders retain a significant stake in the company.

"We have grown dramatically in the past year, as the medical community increasingly recognizes the efficacy of our fish-skin products," said G. Fertram Sigurjonsson, founder and CEO of Kerecis. "This award recognizes the value of our tissue-regeneration technology, and is a tribute to the hard work of our incredible team."

The company's products are available in the United States, Iceland, Switzerland and several other European and Asian countries. The product has been approved by the FDA and European regulatory authorities and is eligible for reimbursement by Medicare in the U.S.

About the Icelandic Growth Consortium

The Icelandic Growth Consortium consists of the Federation of Icelandic Industries, Iceland Startups, the University of Reykjavik and The Icelandic Center for Research.

About Kerecis

Kerecis is pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty-acids in the globally expanding cellular therapy and regenerative medicine market. The fatty-acid rich (including Omega3) products from the company's patented technologies enable the body to regenerate tissues, rather than simply repair them and risk scarring.

The Kerecis products, which are based on Omega3 rich fish skin, are currently being used to regenerate tissue in trauma and chronic wounds such as burns and diabetic wounds. Kerecis is also developing products for areas such as oral surgery, plastic surgery and neurological applications.

The company's mission is to extend human life by supporting the body's own ability to regenerate tissues and its vision is to become world leader in regenerating damage of the human body by sustainably harnessing nature's own remedies. For more information, visit www.kerecis.com.

