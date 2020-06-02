Kering And Its Brands Stand In Solidarity Against Racism

PARIS, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kering and all its brands stand in solidarity against racism.

Too many Black lives have been lost in the fight for equality in America. We will not stand by silently.

Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux and Kering Eyewear acknowledge that words alone are not enough and want to contribute to organizations focused on combating systemic racism and ending police violence towards the Black community in the United States.

Today, on behalf of all its brands, Kering is making a donation to:

The NAACP, which fights to eliminate race-based discrimination in the United States .

. Campaign Zero, an organization that aims to reduce police violence in the United States .

Every day, the Group and its brands will continue to develop initiatives and internal programs to foster respect, equality and fairness, recognizing that it is a journey and we are committed to continuously doing the work.

