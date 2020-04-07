Kering And Its Houses Donate 1 Million USD To The CDC Foundation To Support Healthcare Workers In The Americas

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the severe outbreak of COVID-19 in the Americas, Kering has partnered with the CDC Foundation to provide personal protective equipment and other vital supplies to assist in meeting the urgent needs of healthcare workers across the region.

Kering and its Houses (Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear) will collectively donate 1 million USD to the CDC Foundation, to support the valiant efforts of frontline healthcare workers in the United States, particularly in highly impacted states such as, New York, New Jersey, California, and Florida, and locations in Latin America.

The CDC Foundation is the independent nonprofit created by Congress to extend the lifesaving work of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through public-private partnerships.

As the global coronavirus pandemic escalates rapidly across the United States, and around the world, there is a growing concern that U.S. community health needs will rapidly outpace capacity. The CDC Foundation's Emergency Response Fund allows for the deployment of flexible resources to fulfill priority response needs where appropriated funds are not available or cannot be deployed quickly enough. Thus, Kering's contribution hopes to create complementary impact alongside government in ways that will protect and provide lifesaving support as together we work to combat this unprecedented pandemic.

In addition, with the stance of aiding the American fashion industry impacted by the pandemic, Kering will support A Common Thread, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund initiative, as well as 'Your Friends in New York™ Want to Help.' an organization launched by Kerby Jean-Raymond with a mission to create rapid local impact within the community.

These contributions follow those already made by Kering in France, Italy, and China in recent weeks and the production of over 1 million surgical masks and gowns for healthcare personnel.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2018, Kering had nearly 35,000 employees and revenue of €13.7 billion.

About CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has launched more than 1,000 programs and raised over $900 million. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 140 countries last year. For more information, visit www.cdcfoundation.org.

